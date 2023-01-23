Nation

INS Vagir commissioned, adds teeth and stealth to Indian Navy

The fifth submarine in the Kalvari Class, INS Vagir was commissioned into the Indian Navy in the presence of Chief of Naval Staff

By KalingaTV Bureau 0

Mumbai: The fifth submarine in the Kalvari Class, INS Vagir, built by the Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, was commissioned into the Indian Navy here on Monday in the presence of Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral R. Hari Kumar, a defence official said.

Adding to the Navy’s fighting prowess, the INS Vagir  which was commissioned literally meaning a sand shark symbolising stealth and fearlessness  has been indigenously built with technology transfer from France.

Officials said it will further boost the Navy’s capabilities to further Indian maritime interests in deterring enemies, for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance to provide a decisive blow in times of crisis.

INS Vagir  the third submarine to be commissioned into the Indian Navy in two years comes with a sophisticated weapons package, the best of the sensors in the world, mine-laying, wire-guided torpedoes, sub-surface to surface missiles capable of neutralising a large enemy fleet.

It can also launch marine commandos for special ops, has a state-of-the-art torpedo decoy system and its powerful diesel engines can quickly charge batteries for stealth missions, said the officials.

INS Vagir comes with a glorious legacy with a submarine of the same name commissioned in November 1973 which was decommissioned in January 2001 after three decades of valorous service to the nation.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

PM Modi pays tributes to Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth…

3 killed,many injured as crane collapses during temple fest…

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections: BJP claims winning 80…

1 of 5,518