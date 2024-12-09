Initiative for Drug free Karnataka, police launches anti-drug app

Karnataka: Karnataka police introduced ‘Drug Free Karnataka’ app to locate and identify ganja farmers and drug peddlers. The app is available in Google Play Store. The app provides a platform for the public to anonymously report incidents of drug peddling, use, and farming.

Through this app, the users can provide the name and location in English or Kannada. The app also educates the user on Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. It offers details on penalties for offences and a way to identify and prevent drug abuse.

According to the police, the information will be forwarded to local police officials, the DCPs (Deputy Commissioners) in Commissionerate like Bengaluru, Mengaluru, Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Hubballi and Mysuru, and the SPs (Superintendent of Police) in districts. After verifying the information, necessary action will be taken.

The Karnataka government has highlighted the struggle of combating drug abuse. Over the past few years, the Karnataka police has seized and destroyed Rs. 250 Crore worth of drugs alone in Bengaluru, said Karnataka Home Minister G. Paramashwara. He also added that many foreign nationals were involved in drug peddling. They were arrested and deported. Peddlers were also detained under the Goondas Act. This initiative is a significant step to fight drug abuse in Karnataka through public cooperation and build a safer society.

