Inhuman! Food delivery boy rapes dog in mall, arrested

Mumbai: In an inhuman and heinous incident, a 28-year-old food delivery boy was arrested for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a dog inside a mall in Mumbai.

Akash, the accused, was arrested by the Mumbai Police based on the complaint filed by one Minu Sheth, an animal activist and member of MGO Bombay Animal Rights.

According to reports, a delivery executive saw Akash raping the dog on Hira Panna Mall’s premises for several days and then one day he made a video of it and forwarded it to different people, which reached Vijay Mohnani, the president of Bombay Animal Rights, who sent it to Minu Sheth and asked him to file a police complaint.

Later, based on Sheth’s complaint, police registered a case against the accused under Section 377 (unnatural sexual offenses) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the prevention of cruelty to Animal Act, 1960 and arrested him.

Police produced Akash before the Bandra court, which sent him to police remand on October 31.

It is to be noted here that cruelty against animals is a cognizable offence under Section 428 and Section 429 of the Indian penal code. Despite this, as people with inhumanity like Akash continue to harm the animals by forgetting that animals too have the right to live without pain, there is a need to have stricter laws and their effective implementation against preventing cruelty against animals.

It is not only the duty of the animal activists to protect the animals, but also as human beings every one of us must have respect for each living being including the animals and treat them with kindness. Even if we cannot do any good for them, we should not harm them. And, police should take some exemplary actions against the accused person so that others may not dare to harm the animals in any form.