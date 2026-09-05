Influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj arrested, sent to one-day police custody

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New-Delhi: Influencer and activist Swatantra Bhardwaj has been sent to one-day police custody, after being arrested by Delhi Police over assaulting a protester’s father during the Cockroach Janta Party’s agitation in July at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Bhardwaj, who describes himself as a ‘Kattar Hindu’, was detained on Friday after a complaint by CJP worker Nishu Aazad, who alleged her father Sanjay was assaulted by him.

Delhi Police on Friday said it has registered a fresh FIR against Swatantra Bhardwaj under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following a complaint in which the victim is a minor. The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has also been added to the earlier FIR registered in connection with the case. Delhi Police said Bhardwaj has not been arrested so far.

The party had sought registration of an FIR against Bhardwaj and requested the police to place on record that LJP (Ram Vilas) has no connection with the matter. It has also urged the police to take strict action against him.

Meanwhile, responding to his claim on a podcast regarding the alleged attack on CJP activist Nishu Azad’s father during a CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, Bhardwaj said that his actions were in self-defence.

“What people are calling an attack was an act of self-defence. If I had not acted in self-defence, I could have been lynched by the mob or killed. There was no attempt to attack him. I have proof in the form of videos,” Bhardwaj said.

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He claimed that he was surrounded by 10-15 people and that the man was hit on the head when he acted in self-defence.

“As per his medical report from Delhi Police, he did not suffer major injuries. I am cooperating with the ongoing investigation,” he said.

Bhardwaj also termed the podcast clip being circulated on social media by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others as fake.

Addressing allegations that he was released due to the influence of BJP leader Kapil Mishra, Bhardwaj said, “Kapil Mishra and Chirag Paswan are like my brothers. People should understand what was said in sarcasm.”

The matter is under investigation.