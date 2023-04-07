Influencer held for blackmailing, extorting money by sending nude photos

Punjab: An Instagram influencer was arrested in Punjab’s Mohali on charges of blackmail and extortion on Tuesday.

The influencer was identified as Jasneet Kaur alias Rajbir Kaur and was arrested after a businessman alleged that she was blackmailing him to extort. The Ludhiana police seized a BMW car and two mobile phones from her.

The influencer has more than 2 lakh followers on Instagram. She allegedly used to post ‘reels’ on Instagram to attract men and then blackmail them for extortion.

Police also booked local Youth Congress leader Lucky Sandhu for allegedly making blackmail calls to the targets to extort money. Kaur reportedly would also threaten her targets with the help of gangsters.

Earlier in 2008, Jasneet was arrested on similar charges in Mohali. In September 2022, she also sought Rs 2 crore in extortion from Gurbir by threatening to leak their chats.

An FIR under sections 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC was lodged at the Model Town police station on April 1.