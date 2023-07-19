Infant falls into drain as mother loses grip in Mumbai

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, a six month old infant drowned in a drain after her mother loses grip in Maharashtra. The incident took place in an overflowing dirty canal flowing under the railway tracks between Thakurli and Kalyan train stations at the afternoon hours of Wednesday.

According to reports, the local train to Ambernath was stuck for long hours near Kalyan and Thakurli stations as the rail track was wet. Accordingly, many passengers were walking along the track.

The woman was also strolling along with a man with the baby reportedly in her hand. While she had curdled the infant. Somehow the infant fell asleep in the hand and slid into the drain. He was then washed away.

Update:

A young woman and her brother-in-law, along with her infant child, also took courage to walk over the narrow pipes on the drain.

Suddenly, the child, which was in the man’s arms, slipped off and dropped straight into the swirling dark waters of the swollen drain below, even as the horrified mother started screaming.

As the rain continued and the drain was flowing fast, there was little they could do except wait for help, even as videos of the woman and her relative pointing towards the drain went viral.

After word passed to the Thakurli and Kalyan stations, teams of the Railway Protection Force, Government Railway Police and SDRF rushed to the spot to carry out a search operation.

The rescuers with ropes and other gear scoured the vicinity, including the bushes but the infant remained untraced till darkness fell and the rainfall continued.

“I am in constant touch with the rescue teams but so far there is no sign of the infant. The mother is inconsolable and in a state of shock… The authorities are trying to ascertain the details of the family and are expected to give an update later,” said Varghese.

A SDRF official said that the ‘child’ is missing and all efforts are on to trace the infant.

The entire coastal belt of Maharashtra comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts has experienced very heavy rains in the past 24 hours, with many districts put on red or orange alert till Saturday.

The state government closed offices early today and allowed the staffers to leave for their homes in view of the incessant rains.

The Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has termed the incident as unfortunate.

This evening, the Chief Minister also took a review of the rainfall and flood situation affecting large parts of the state, the transport and communication and all rescue agencies are kept ready for deployment in any emergencies, said an official.

(Update is from IANS)

