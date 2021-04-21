Mumbai: The main accused in Sheena Bora murder case Indrani Mukerjea along with 37 other inmates at Byculla jail in Mumbai city of Maharashtra have been tested positive of Covid-19.

All of them have been shifted to ES Patanwala Urdu School at Byculla, a temporary COVID care and quarantine centre, which has been created to accommodate inmates from other jails as well.

Reportedly, prisons in Maharashtra have recorded 79 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last five days, including 61 inmates and 18 jail officials. As of now 259 inmates and 104 jail officials in 47 prisons across the state have been tested positive

The male and female prisons have been kept separately having police personnel guarding them throughout the day.

The facility was started after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities were instructed to prepare a covid and quarantine centre for the inmates after 182 inmates at Arthur Road prison had tested positive for the virus last year.