Indore college principal set on fire by ex-student succumbs to injuries

Indore: The principal of BM Pharmacy College, Vimukta Sharma, who was set on fire by a former student succumbed to her burn injuries at Choitram Hospital on Saturday morning at around 4 am.

The shocking incident took place last week and daughter of the principal alleged that the Indore police did not take proper action regarding threatning messages sent to the principal.

Vimukta Sharma had suffered over 90 percent burn injuries after a former student the main accused Ashutosh Shrivastava, (24) in Simrol area on February 20 set her on fire by allegedly pouring petrol on her as he had not got his B.Pharma marksheet, police said.

Following the incident, she was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by her college colleagues, from where she was referred to Choitram hospital.

Meanwhile, Simrol ASI Sanjeev Tiwari has been suspended for negligence of duty and not conducting the investigation properly.

Shrivastav was booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 307.

Earlier, Shrivastav had allegedly stabbed an assistant professor of the same college in October last year over the marksheet.