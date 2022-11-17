Indonesia hands over G20 presidency to India, PM says matter of pride for Indians

New-Delhi: Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday officially handed over the G20 presidency to India at the end of a summit in Bali.

India will formally take up the G20 presidency on December 1, 2022 till November 30, 2023.

Taking over the presidency, PM Narendra Modi said, “Its a matter of pride for every citizen of India”.

“We will organize G20 meetings in different cities and states of our country. Our guests will get full experience of India’s amazing diversity, inclusive traditions, and cultural richness. We wish that all of you will participate in this unique celebration in India, the ‘Mother of Democracy’. Together, we will make the G20, a catalyst for global change,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi also tweeted, “India will assume the G-20 Presidency for the coming year. Our agenda will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented. We will work to realise all aspects of our vision of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future.”

The G20 comprises of 19 countries that is Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the USA and the European Union (EU).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Bali on Sunday night for the Summit and was welcomed by Indonesian President Joko Widodo. PM Modi was also given a traditional style of welcome.