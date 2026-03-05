Indira University Dean Praises Eknath Shinde as 84 Stranded Students Safely Return Amid West Asia Crisis

Advertisement

Pimpri Chinchwad : After the safe return of 84 Indira University students who were stranded in West Asia due to the Iran-US conflict, the university’s Dean, Shikha Sindhu, on Thursday expressed relief and gratitude, saying the university’s foremost concern was bringing the students back as quickly as possible.

She stated that the entire team was focused only on ensuring their safe return and described Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a “saviour” during the crisis. While there were no major logistical challenges, she noted that the situation was emotionally difficult, adding that constant communication with the students was maintained throughout.

“The only thought running through our heads was how soon we get them back… Dy CM Eknath Shinde became a god for us in that moment… There were no challenges, but an emotional struggle… One thing that was very important was that the communication with them was never broken,” the dean told ANI.

A returning student shared that they had travelled for an immersion program and were scheduled to return safely when they suddenly learned their flights had been cancelled. The university management promptly extended their hotel stay and ensured that all necessary arrangements were provided on time.

Advertisement

“We were sent there for an immersion program… We were going to come back safely, and on that day, we got to know that our flights had been cancelled… Our management has extended the stay at the hotel, and everything was provided to us on time,” the student told ANI.

Eighty-four MBA students from Pune-based Indira University were unable to fly back from Dubai after airspaces were closed due to the evolving conflict in West Asia.

Meanwhile, West Asia has entered its sixth day following the February 28 US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, along with other key figures. In retaliation, Tehran has responded with counter-strikes targeting American military bases in Gulf nations and other Israeli assets across the region.

(ANI)