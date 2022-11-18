IndiGo’s new ‘special’ flights to increase domestic connectivity in the country

IndiGo has come up with a piece of great news for its passengers. On November 15, the airline announced that Indigo’s new special flights will soon be on operation to connect cities by more routes in order to increase domestic connectivity in the country. The airline has, however, already started connecting places via direct flights in many routes in the month of November.

Effectively, it has been decided to run direct flights between Indore-Chandigarh. The company said that various facilities will be provided to the passengers while they fly via these new routes. This also includes the price of the tickets for these flights, which are expected to be much more economical, hence affordable for the people. IndiGo, however, has also mentioned that the people opting to travel in business class will get more comfort than the ones traveling in economy.

Earlier in the month, IndiGo’s new special flights have already started operating between Mumbai and Gwalior for making traveling more convenient for its passengers. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with many other airline officials were present during the first flight of these flights. It is significantly notable that the airline carries a fleet of 280 airplanes. The airline connects city-to-city for thousands of its passengers every day, by operating 1600 flights daily. the flights between Mumbai and Gwalior are currently scheduled to fly every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.