IndiGo to adjust arrival and departure timings following AMSS glitch at Delhi Airport

New Delhi: IndiGo Airlines, India’s leading low-cost carrier, stated that it is prioritising the restoration of its systems and stabilising operations following a technical glitch at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. The airline stated that normal operations are expected to resume within the next few hours, and departure and arrival times may be adjusted accordingly.

The advisory comes after a delay in flight operations at Delhi Airport due to a malfunction in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which supports Air Traffic Control (ATC) data. The issue affected multiple airlines, causing widespread flight delays in the northern region.

In a post on X, IndiGo said, “Airport operator and ATC teams are working on a priority to fully restore systems and stabilise operations. The situation is expected to be normalised over the next few hours. During this period, some departure and arrival timings may continue to be adjusted. Our teams are on the ground and actively assisting customers with updated schedules, onward connections, and real-time information to help make any unavoidable wait more manageable.

and allowing a little extra travel time to the airport. We truly appreciate your patience and understanding. We are here to support you and ensure your journey remains as comfortable and seamless as possible.”

Earlier, IndiGo had announced that the temporary outage of the AMSS system affecting ATC has been resolved, and normal operations are being progressively restored at Delhi Airport. The airline expressed appreciation for the efforts of the airport and ATC authorities in resolving the issue.

In a post on X, IndiGo Airlines said, “We are pleased to share that the temporary AMSS system outage affecting Air Traffic Control has now been resolved, and normal operations are being progressively restored at Delhi Airport and other impacted airports in the northern region.”

“We appreciate the efforts of the airport and ATC authorities in resolving the issue and getting systems back online. As flight operations stabilise, delays and terminal-side congestion may continue for some time, and we thank you for bearing with us during this transition back to normalcy,” IndiGo stated.

Meanwhile, the Delhi airport issued a passenger advisory at 06:36 Hours, stating that the AMSS system is gradually improving and that airline operations at the airport are returning to normal.

Earlier, flight operations at Delhi Airport were severely affected due to a technical glitch in the AMSS, which supports ATC data, leading to delays across several airlines.

Several airlines, including Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet, issued advisories, alerting passengers to possible delays due to disruptions in flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital. At least 100 flights were delayed following the technical issue involving a malfunction in the Air Traffic Control system, according to the Delhi Airport.

Air traffic control (ATC) refers to a ground-based service in which controllers manage and guide the movement of aircraft both on the ground and within controlled airspace. (ANI)