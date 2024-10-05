IndiGo system outage: passengers may experience slower check-ins

New Delhi: India’s leading airlines, IndiGo has been making headlines frequently for several reason. It is in the news again as IndiGo said customers may have to face increased wait times, including slower check-ins and longer queues at the airport.

Reportedly, the leading budget carrier IndiGo is currently facing a temporary system slowdown across its network. Due to which the website and the booking system has been facing issues. In an advisory, the airlines has mentioned that the customers may face slower heck-ins and they may have to face an increased wait times and longer queues at the airport.

IndiGo has shared a post regarding this matter on its official social media platform X (previously known as Twitter) with caption, “We are currently experiencing a temporary system slowdown across our network, affecting our website and booking system. As a result, customers may face increased wait times, including slower check-ins and longer queues at the airport.”

‘Our airport team is here to help you. We’re working hard to make your journey smooth and trouble-free. We’re sorry for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience while we fix the issues.” IndiGo added.

As per sources, IndiGo experienced a major system outage around 12.30pm. It disrupted the flight operations and ground service at airports nationwide.

Many passengers were unable to board flights or book tickets due to the outage. Passengers are not happy with the unexpected situation. Unfavorable reviews has been flooding over the airlines rating platform.

A user wrote, “Technical Glitch at @IndiGo6E. Airport looks like Railway Station,”

Another user wrote, “it’s good to invest in new aircrafts but how about improving the ground services! This is the scene at indigo counters at Bangalore T1 for last one hour. Additional counters are required, disturbing to see old people suffering. @DGCAIndia please notice.”

