IndiGo Sharjah-Hyderabad flight diverted to Pakistan after technical snag

Bhubaneswar: IndiGo Sharjah-Hyderabad flight diverted to Karachi in Pakistan after the pilot reported technical defect in the aircraft.

It is noteworthy that the aircraft was being examined at the airport.

“After the pilot of the Sharjah-Hyderabad flight observed a technical defect in the aircraft, as a precaution, the aircraft was diverted to Karachi, Pakistan. An additional flight is being sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad,” IndiGo said in a statement.

Reportedly, the airline is planning to send another aircraft to Karachi.

It is worth mentioning that, this is the second Indian airline to make a landing in Karachi in a short span of two weeks.

Earlier this month, a SpiceJet aircraft, which took off from Delhi and was headed to Dubai, landed in Karachi with around 150 passengers aboard. All passengers were said to be safe.

Further reports on the above issue is awaited.