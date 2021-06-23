IndiGo rolls out a special discount up to 10 percent for Covid-19 Vaccinated customers

New Delhi: IndiGo, the largest airline in India has rolled out a special discount up to 10 per cent of flight fare for vaccinated passengers.

This initiative is taken to support mass vaccination programme in the country.

With this, IndiGo has become the first airline to roll out this special offer in India.

To avail of this special offer, Passengers will need to carry their Covid-19 vaccination certificate issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare or show their vaccination status on the Aarogya Setu mobile app.

The passengers who have been vaccinated with either one or both doses of Covid -19 vaccines can avail this offer.

How to avail the 10 per cent discount?

Select ‘Vaxi Fare’ option while entering arrival and departure details.

Select whether you have taken single or both doses of vaccine

Add your beneficiary ID details.

Your booking is complete.

Sanjay Kumar, the Chief Strategy and Revenue officer at IndiGo said, ” Indigo being the largest airline in India, we feel we should contribute to the national vaccination programme, by motivating more people towards this common goal .”

He further added, “This proposal will not only strengthen their resolve towards vaccination but also assure that they can travel safely at affordable costs with IndiGo. We are determined to offer an on-time, hassle-free travel experience to our customers, on-board our lean, clean flying machine.”