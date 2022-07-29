Indigo Plane Skids Off Runway In Assam During Take-off, Passengers safe

In a harrowing experience, an Indigo flight from Assam’s Jorhat to Kolkata was cancelled after the aircraft skidded off the runway during the take-off and pair of its wheels got stick in the muddy outfield.

The incident took place on Thursday when the aircraft was taxing out for take off with 98 passengers on board. All the passengers were safe.

“IndiGo flight 6E-757 operating from Jorhat to Kolkata returned back to bay during departure. While taxiing out the pilot was advised that one of the main wheels had partially run over the grass adjacent to the taxiway,” the airline said in a statement.

The aircraft was taken back to the bay at Jorhat for inspection. During the initial inspection no abnormalities were observed. As a matter of caution the maintenance team initiated a thorough inspection. The flight was cancelled,” the IndiGo statement said.

Later, the passengers were deboarded after the incident took place with the help of the Indian Air Force.

A local journalist uploaded a picture on Twitter showing an aircraft, which apparently skidded off the runway and one pair of wheels got stuck in the soft grassy outfield.

Tagging IndiGo, the scribe said: “Guwahati Kolkata @indigo flight 6F 757 (6E757) slips from runway and stuck in muddy field in Jorhat airport in Assam. The flight was scheduled to depart at 2.20 pm but the flight delayed after the incident.”