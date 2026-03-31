IndiGo names former British Airways chief William Walsh as CEO

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New Delhi: The Board of InterGlobe Aviation Limited (IndiGo) on Tuesday appointed William Walsh as the Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Pieter Elbers, months after mass flight cancellations left tens of thousands of passengers stranded in India and drew regulatory scrutiny.

During December 2025, a massive wave of cancellations by IndiGo impacted air travel across India, with hundreds of flights cancelled, resulting in passengers suffering.

William Walsh is currently the Director General of IATA (International Air Transport Association) and was formerly CEO of British Airways and IAG (International Airlines Group, a holding company which owns Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia, Level and Vueling), according to a release.

Welcoming Walsh, Vikram Singh Mehta, IndiGo’s Chairman said, “I am thrilled that Willie will be at helm of IndiGo. He is an exceptional global aviation leader with a stellar track record of outstanding leadership across several airlines. His experience in managing large-scale airline operations and navigating complex market dynamics makes him ideally suited to strengthen and lead IndiGo for continued growth in an ever-evolving and competitive international aviation environment. His appointment will mark a new chapter for IndiGo, as it continues its journey in one of the fastest-growing aviation markets in the world.”

Rahul Bhatia, Managing Director of IndiGo, said, “As we enter a new phase of transformation and growth, I am delighted to welcome Willie to IndiGo. He is an iconic and accomplished aviation leader and brings a rare combination of global perspective, operational expertise of having built strong customer-focused airlines, deep industry experience and a values-driven leadership, making him exceptionally suited to lead IndiGo at this pivotal cusp of growth.”

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Walsh is widely considered one of the most successful, respected, influential and long-lasting leaders in modern aviation history. He is admired for his pragmatic and resolute management, effective complex restructuring, and successful mergers and acquisitions, according to the release.

Walsh’s career highlights commence from his role as a pilot, COO and then CEO of Aer Lingus (2000-2005); CEO of British Airways (2005-2011); CEO of IAG (2011-2020); and since then, the Director General of IATA (International Air Transport Association).

According to IndiGo, Walsh will be responsible for the overall management and strategic direction of the airline with a focus on transformational initiatives to strengthen the operational performance, advance the Company’s network and commercial strategy while enhancing customer experience. He will work closely with the Board and the leadership team to rightfully position IndiGo as it scales up to the next phase of its growth.

Commenting on his appointment, Walsh said, “I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead IndiGo. The airline has a strong foundation, a compelling vision and an exceptional reputation. What stands out most to me are its people, their passion, professionalism and commitment. The aviation landscape is evolving rapidly, and IndiGo is extremely well-positioned to be at the forefront of this change. I look forward to partnering with colleagues across the organisation to build a culture of excellence, innovation, collaboration and sustainable value for all stakeholders.”

(Source: ANI)