IndiGo flight to Manchester makes U-Turn, returns to Delhi

Delhi: A Delhi–Manchester flight by IndiGo made an unexpected mid-air U-turn and returned back to Delhi after flying for about seven hours.

It should be noted that the flight 6E33, operated using a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, left from Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi and was en route to Manchester in the United Kingdom. It made u-turn near the border between Ethiopia and Eritrea.

The aircraft had departed from Delhi early Monday morning from UK making it IndiGo’s first Delhi-Manchester flight since February 26.

As per IndiGo spokesperson said the airline had to take the decision after last-minute airspace restrictions were imposed.

“Due to the evolving situation in and around the Middle East, some of our flights may take longer routes or experience diversions. Our flight 6E 033 operating from Delhi to Manchester had to return to its origin due to last-minute airspace restrictions, owing to the ongoing situation in West Asia,” the spokesperson said.

