Indigo flight makes emergency landing in Jaipur after bomb threat

New Delhi: An Indigo flight on Tuesday made emergency landing in Jaipur after receiving bomb threat. The flight was coming from Saudi Arabia and was scheduled to land at Lucknow airport. However, following the bomb threat the flight was diverted to Jaipur.

The flight was kept at the airport’s isolation bay as per reports. In a statement, IndiGo said, “We are cognisant of a situation involving flight 6E 98 from Dammam to Lucknow.”

“The safety and security of our passengers and crew is our highest priority and we are working closely with the relevant authorities and taking all necessary precautions as per the guidelines,” Indigo also said in a statement.

It is to be noted that earlier today an AIR India flight had to divert its way and made emergency landing in Canada following a bomb threat.

