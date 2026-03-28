IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at IGI Airport due to engine failure

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New-Delhi: A full emergency was declared on a runway of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, Delhi, after an IndiGo flight from Visakhapatnam (6E 579) reported a suspected engine failure.

However, the Visakhapatnam-Delhi flight, a Boeing 737-800 aircraft carrying 161 passengers, landed safely at around 11 am. All passengers were safely evacuated, sources said.

The Delhi Fire Service received an alert at 10:53 AM and responded promptly.

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“An emergency landing made at IGI Airport in Delhi. Fire Department received a call at 10.53 am. Department says that the aircraft has landed,” Delhi Fire Service said.

Delhi Police said, “An IndiGo flight was coming from Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) to Delhi, when it encountered an engine failure-like situation. The aircraft landed at IGI Airport safely.”

Fortunately, the aircraft landed safely at IGI Airport, and no injuries have been reported. The landing was successfully executed.