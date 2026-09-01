IndiGo flight makes emergency landing after mid-air engine failure in Goa

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Panaji: An IndiGo flight flying from Goa to Delhi makes emergency landing shortly after takeoff at Goa airport after it developed an engine snag mid-air today morning.

The flight is identified as IndiGo flight 6E 2102. It took off from Goa airport at around 9.16 AM and shortly after the departure a technical issue was witnessed in one of the aircraft’s engine.

Following the discovery a decision to make a full emergency landing was alerted by the Air Traffic Control.

The flight was successfully able to make its emergency landing at the airport with all passengers getting down the aircraft safely. After evacuating the aircraft all the passengers were taken to the boarding area.

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As per reports, no injuries have been reported in this incident till now.

Now the aircraft will be sent for technical inspections and will be kept on hold until it clears the inspections and is ready for further flying operations.

The affected flight has been rescheduled for later in the afternoon, subject to the aircraft being cleared and other operational requirements.

Further details about the nature of the engine problem are awaited.

Also Read: IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at IGI Airport due to engine failure