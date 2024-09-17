IndiGo flight fight; passenger clash mid-air from Guwahati to Delhi, WATCH viral video here

New Delhi: Indigo airlines has been making headlines frequently for several reason. It is in the news again due to a viral video of two passenger fighting over a minor issue. Two passengers on an indigo flight from Guwahati to New Delhi were fighting when a minor issue intensified into heated argument.

Reportedly the incident happened on an IndiGo flight operating from Guwahati to New Delhi. Two passengers were seen fighting over shared overhead cabin space for hand baggage. Flight attendants promptly intervened to resolve the issue. Fortunately the flight maintained a scheduled departure after. Video of the incident is now circulating over social media.

The viral video was posted by an user named Yashpal Singh Sengar on the popular platform ‘X’ where the video went viral.

Recently the airline was on news as a passenger from Delhi to Varanasi complained of discomfort due to faulty air conditioner. IndiGo issued a formal apology for the inconvenience caused due to the air conditioner on September 6.

Similarly on Thursday, several video went viral when a passenger fainted due to extreme heat and suffocation on an IndiGo flight.

According to reports there are several cases of IndiGo flight’s issues with the air conditioning systems recently. Unfavorable reviews has been flooding over the airlines rating platform.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: