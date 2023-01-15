Indigo flight diverted to Indore due to medical emergency, passenger dies
The flight made an emergency landing at Indore’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar international airport. Doctors declared that he was brought in dead.
Indore: An IndiGo flight from Madurai to Delhi was diverted to the Indore airport after a 60-year-old passenger’s health deteriorated mid-air on Saturday evening.
The flight made an emergency landing at Indore’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar international airport and the passenger was rushed to a private hospital nearby. However, the doctors declared that he was brought in dead.
Prabodh Chandra Sharma, Director in-charge of the airport said in a statement that the passenger, identified as Atul Gupta, aged 60, who was on board the IndiGo Airlines flight 6E-2088, started bleeding from the mouth mid-air. His condition started deteriorating midway through the journey.
The Madurai-Delhi flight was diverted to Indore and it landed at the local airport around 5:30 pm due to the medical emergency.
Sharma informed that according to a doctor who took Gupta from the airport to the hospital, he was already suffering from a heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes.
He said the flight took off for its destination (New Delhi) at 6:40 pm.
A sub-inspector of Aerodrome police station said the deceased Gupta was a resident of Noida. His body would be handed over to his relatives after postmortem, he added.