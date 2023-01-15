Indigo flight diverted to Indore due to medical emergency, passenger dies

Indore: An IndiGo flight from Madurai to Delhi was diverted to the Indore airport after a 60-year-old passenger’s health deteriorated mid-air on Saturday evening.

The flight made an emergency landing at Indore’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar international airport and the passenger was rushed to a private hospital nearby. However, the doctors declared that he was brought in dead.

Prabodh Chandra Sharma, Director in-charge of the airport said in a statement that the passenger, identified as Atul Gupta, aged 60, who was on board the IndiGo Airlines flight 6E-2088, started bleeding from the mouth mid-air. His condition started deteriorating midway through the journey.

The Madurai-Delhi flight was diverted to Indore and it landed at the local airport around 5:30 pm due to the medical emergency.

Sharma informed that according to a doctor who took Gupta from the airport to the hospital, he was already suffering from a heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes.

He said the flight took off for its destination (New Delhi) at 6:40 pm.

A sub-inspector of Aerodrome police station said the deceased Gupta was a resident of Noida. His body would be handed over to his relatives after postmortem, he added.