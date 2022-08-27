IndiGo flight delayed by around six hours after bomb threat

New Delhi: An IndiGo Chennai-Dubai flight got delayed by almost six hours due to a bomb threat which eventually turned out to be fake, officials said on Saturday.

Officials said that a comprehensive investigation exercise was taken by the concerned security agencies of the aircraft after an anonymous call about a bomb was received at the police control room.

Meanwhile, IndiGo airline in a statement on Saturday said: “Due to a specific bomb threat, IndiGo flight (6E 65) from Chennai to Dubai was delayed. As per the protocol, the aircraft was taken to a remote bay and bomb threat process was initiated. The flight was operated after a delay of about 6 hours from Chennai.”

The passengers of the flight and staff members were provided accommodations in the hours of the delay.

The police have taken action and nabbed the accused person.

(IANS)