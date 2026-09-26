IndiGo cancels 24 flight movements at Ranchi airport due to adverse weather conditions

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Ranchi: IndiGo cancelled 24 flight movements at Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi due to adverse weather conditions, affecting 12 scheduled flight rotations comprising 12 arrivals and 12 departures.

The airline said the cancellations were made due to adverse weather conditions at Ranchi on September 25, 2026. Passengers have been advised to remain in touch with the airline for the latest flight status.

The cancelled flight rotations included services connecting Ranchi with Kolkata, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Patna and Delhi.

The cancelled flights included 6E 7561/7562 on the Kolkata-Ranchi-Kolkata route, 6E 6484/6799 on the Pune-Ranchi-Bengaluru route, 6E 421/398 on the Hyderabad-Ranchi-Hyderabad route, and 6E 6087/6088 on the Mumbai-Ranchi-Mumbai route.

Other affected services included flights on the Ahmedabad-Ranchi-Patna, Delhi-Ranchi-Delhi, Patna-Ranchi-Ahmedabad, Bengaluru-Ranchi-Pune and Kolkata-Ranchi-Kolkata routes.

Meanwhile, Air India Express flight IX 1239/1244 operating on the Bengaluru-Ranchi-Bengaluru route was also cancelled due to operational reasons.

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Another Air India Express flight IX 1046 from Delhi to Ranchi arrived late, with the scheduled arrival time at 8:40 am and actual arrival at 9:56 am. Flight IX 1047 from Ranchi to Delhi departed at 10:52 am against its scheduled departure time of 9:10 am.

Passengers have been requested to check with their respective airlines for updated information regarding their flights.

Earlier, on Wednesday, IndiGo flight 6E 04, operating from London to New Delhi, returned safely to London Heathrow Airport after a technical issue was detected shortly after take-off on Tuesday, the airline said in a statement.

Following standard operating procedures, the pilots decided to turn the aircraft back to Heathrow, where it landed safely.

“A technical issue was detected shortly after take-off on IndiGo flight 6E 04 operating from London to New Delhi on 22 September 2026. Following standard operating procedures, the pilots decided to turn back and land the aircraft safely at London Heathrow Airport,” an IndiGo spokesperson said.