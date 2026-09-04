IndiGo aircraft hits parking pole at Srinagar Airport

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New Delhi: An IndiGo flight reportedly collided with a parking pole at Srinagar airport as it was being taken to its parking stand on Friday morning.

As per reports, the plane crashed with the pole around 9:02 AM. The incident occurred with IndiGo flight 6E 225 coming from Navi Mumbai to Srinagar.

Official contacted with the Visual Docking Guidance System (VDGS) pole at bay number 6 of the Srinagar Airport by the aircraft, all passengers as well as the crew of the flight are said to be safe.

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No one was injured as a consequence, and passengers were evacuated from the plane utilizing the mobile air stairs on ground, officials added.

Airport authorities reported that the flight, nor airport operations at Srinagar have been adversely affected, the planes came in, departed, all on schedule without any disturbance.

The incident is currently being investigated, and the reason for such collision will be ascertained post inspection.

Also read: Air India Express flight makes emergency landing after smoke alert in Lucknow