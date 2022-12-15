Indigo, Air India issue advisory to passengers to reach airport 3.5 hours early

Delhi: Keeping in mind the heightened congestion at the Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, airlines like IndiGo and Air India have issued advisories to passengers to reach the airport at least 3.5 hours prior to domestic departures. They have also been instructed to carry only one piece of hand baggage for a smooth security check.

IndiGo said the Delhi airport is experiencing high footfalls, and check-in and boarding time is expected to be longer than usual. It also advised passengers to use gate numbers 5 and 6 for entry at Delhi Airport, Terminal 3, as these are nearest to the IndiGo check-in counters.

Air India also asked international passengers to arrive four hours before departure for a seamless security check.

Air India in its advisory also requested passengers to complete web check-in for faster movement at the airport.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has ordered various decongestion measures at the IGIA, officials said. The move came after numerous complaints, including on social media that stressed on the massive congestion and even sought surprise check by the union minister at the airport in the national capital.

In an interview with a popular news agency, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that steps were being taken to ensure ease of travel for passengers.