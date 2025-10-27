Indigenous defence platforms’ success has enhanced India’s reputation: Rajnath Singh

Advertisement

New Delhi: The success of India’s indigenous platforms has not only enhanced the country’s reputation at the regional level but also on the international stage, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said while addressing the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) Annual Session-2025 here on Monday.

“We all witnessed how the Akash missile system, BrahMos, AkashTeer Air Defence Control System, and many other types of indigenous equipment and platforms demonstrated their prowess during Operation Sindoor. The success of our indigenous platforms has not only enhanced India’s reputation at the regional level but also on the international stage,” the Defence Minister said.

“The success of Operation Sindoor is credited not only to our soldiers but also to all those who stayed behind and worked tirelessly to make that mission a success. Industry warriors like you, who worked tirelessly on the fronts of innovation, design, and manufacturing, are equally deserving of this victory,” he added.

He said that India’s objective should not merely be to assemble in the country, but, in the true sense, to undertake technology-based manufacturing there.

“We must ensure that whatever technology transfer takes place is effective and also serves as a means to empower our indigenous industries,” he said.

“The government’s effort is also to ensure that equipment in India is not just assembled, but a real manufacturing base is established, so that every screw, every circuit, every platform is made in India and realises the spirit of ‘Made in India, Made for the World’,” he added.

The Defence Minister said that the Centre is making numerous efforts to develop a culture of innovation and research in the country. Several initiatives like the Quantum Mission, Atal Innovation Mission, and National Research Foundation have been undertaken in this direction, he said.

“No country can progress without R&D. Whether it is America, China, or South Korea, whichever country has advanced has done so because of R&D. For learning, we should learn from anyone, from anywhere. We are people who believe in the thought of “Aano bhadrah: kratavo yantu visvatah”, meaning ‘Let noble thoughts come to me from all directions’. Anywhere in the world, if there is any good practice being followed, we should not hesitate to adopt it,” he said.

“Our effort is to move forward by collaborating with the private sector. And there is no doubt that if we work together in this direction, it can prove to be a game-changer in the coming times, which will completely change the picture of the defence sector,” he added.

(Source: ANI)