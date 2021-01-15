New-Delhi: A 20-month old girl Dhanishtha became the youngest organ donor of India, hailing from New Delhi’s Rohini, the infant was left in a comatose state after she fell from a balcony at her home.

Dhanishtha was brought to Ganga Ram Hospital on January 8 in an unconscious state where she was declared brain dead on January 11.

Later her family decided to donate all her functional organs and now have saved the lives of five patients, the hospital informed in a press statement.

The child’s heart, liver, both kidneys and corneas were retrieved successfully at the hospital and used in five patients.

Dhanishtha’s heart was transplanted in the infant at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital. Her kidneys and liver were used in adults.

“During our stay at the hospital, we saw many patients dying because of a lack of organs. When we asked the doctor the reason, they told us that there is a scarcity of organ donors. We thought to donate organs of our child since her condition was irreversible”, Asish Kumar said.