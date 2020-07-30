New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that the COVID-19 recoveries have crossed one-million mark in the country. With 32,553 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries have jumped to 10,20,582.

The recovery rate today stands at 64.44% amongst COVID-19 patients. The gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases currently stands at 4,92,340. With this figure, the recovered cases are 1.9 times the active cases (5,28,242, all under medical supervision).

Briefing media here, Officer on Special Duty in Health Ministry said, this is a testament to the sheer dedication to duty and selfless sacrifice of doctors, nurses and all frontline healthcare workers which has made such a tremendous recovery of COVID-19 patients a reality.

The Health Ministry Official said, effective clinical management led to decline in COVID-19 case fatality rate from 3.33 per cent on 18th June to 2.21 per cent yesterday. He said, due to enhanced testing infrastructure, on an average 4 lakh 68 thousand 263 COVID-19 tests conducted daily from 26th to 30th July. He informed that less than 10 per cent COVID-19 positivity rate in 21 states and Union Territories.

Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir have less than 5 per cent positivity rate. He added that there is a continuous decrease in proportion of active COVID19 cases and a progressive increase in proportion of recovered cases. The Health Ministry Official said, phase one and two human clinical trials of two indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine candidates have started.