coronavirus india update
(Photo: Kuntal Chakrabarty/IANS)

India’s tally mounts to 14,792, 488 fatalities; 3.72L samples tested by ICMR

By IANS
New Delhi: The total number of coronavirus cases in India on Saturday evening reached 14,792, including foreign nationals, with 12,289 active cases, the Union Health Ministry said.

The Health Ministry said in its daily update that 488 deaths have been reported from across the country so far, with the highest — 201 — getting reported from Maharashtra, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 69.

“A total of 2,014 patients have been cured and discharged,” the ministry said.

Maharashtra remained the worst hit state with total number of positive cases rising to 3,323, followed by Delhi (1,707), Madhya Pradesh (1,355), Tamil Nadu (1,323) and Rajasthan (1,267), according to the Health Ministry data.

According to the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 3,72,123 samples from 3,54,969 individuals have been tested as on Saturday.

 

