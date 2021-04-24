India’s Situation Devastating, Reminder Of Damage Covid-19: WHO Chief

who chief thanks modi
Geneva : World Health Organization Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus On Friday addressed a virtual briefing in Geneva and raised the concerned about the rise in covid-19 cases.

Tedros said, he was concerned about the rise in covid-19 cases in India, and the situation in India shows the devastating reminder of Covid-19 Virus can do to the human life, as per sources.

People across the world are dying because they are not being vaccinated against COVID-19, they are not being tested and not being treated, he added in his briefing .

India has reported more than 3 lakh fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours for the third consecutive day with 2,624 Covid death .

According to the Indian government data, a total of 29 Lakh people were also vaccinated in Last 24 Hours.

 

 

