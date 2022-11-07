India’s richest temple: 10 tonnes gold, Rs 16k cr cash, 7k acre land and much more

Lord Venkateswara temple situated in the Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh is believed to be India’s richest temple. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the trust that manages the temple, has declared the net worth of the temple to be Rs 2.3 lakh crore or $28 billion. Since, the opening of the temple in 1933, this is the first time TTD has shared its list of assets.

The temple trust declared to the local papers released on Sunday that the temple has around 10.33 tonnes of gold in nationalized banks worth over Rs 5,300 crore and cash deposits of Rs 15,938 crore. Apart from that, the TTD also has 2.5 tonnes of “priceless” antique gold pieces that belong to the temple. The temple trust also owns 960 properties spread over 7,123 acres across India, according to a report in the Times of India.

The trust’s statement declares that the current board of the trust has strengthened its investment guidelines since 2019. It also denied social media reports that claim that the TTD chairman and the board have decided to invest surplus funds in the Securities of the Andhra Pradesh government.

The temple trust further clarifies that the surplus amount was invested in scheduled banks.

According to the TTD’s statement, devotees of Srivari have been requested to not believe in such conspiratorial false propaganda. “Cash and gold deposits made by TTD in various banks are done in a very transparent manner,” they further stated.

Situated in the hill town of Tirumala at Tirupati, the temple is dedicated to Venkateswara, a form of Vishnu.

The temple is also known as Tirumala Temple, Tirupati Temple, and Tirupati Balaji Temple. Venkateswara is known by many other names: Balaji, Govinda, and Srinivasa.

The temple is run and managed by TTD, which is under the control of the Andhra Pradesh Government. The revenue from this shrine is used by the state’s government.