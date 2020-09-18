Bhubaneswar: India’s Paytm app has been taken off Google Play Store today for certain policy violations. The App allegedly had a game on its platform which supported gambling.

It is noteworthy that Paytm is India’s one of the most successful start-ups and has more than a 5 crore user base. While banning the app Google added that it does not support any kind of gambling or other such betting activities.

Paytm has been banned as it repeatedly violated the policies of Google Play Store. Paytm First Games, Paytm’s fantasy sports service which is also available as a standalone app, was also pulled out from the Play Store.

Paytm also informed its users about this development on its official twitter page.