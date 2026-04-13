India’s Patent Filings Surpass 1.43 Lakh in FY26, Achieving Record 30% Growth

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Technology is booming, and you can see it in the patent numbers: domestic filings made up a huge 69.4% of all applications in FY26. Out of the total, 99,721 filings came from India—a big jump from last year’s 68,201. Minister Piyush Goyal said this just goes to show that “Made in India” is now becoming “Invented in India.” Leading the way are Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra, with Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana not far behind.

India just hit a major milestone on its IP journey. Patent applications shot up to 1,43,729 in FY 2025-26, which is a strong 30.2% jump from 1,10,375 the year before. With this surge, India is now the sixth largest patent filer in the world, marking ten years of steady growth. Just to compare, filings have shot up more than three times since FY 2016-17, when the number was only 45,444.

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Looking at the details, the computer sector leads in patent activity, followed by mechanical engineering, chemistry, communication, and electronics. Indian companies are filing the most, but the US tops the list for foreign filers, with Japan, South Korea, and China close behind. Even though filings hit a record high, actual patents granted dropped by 36%, with only 21,439 granted in FY26. Maharashtra stood out for having the most successful grants among the states.

The Union Minister credits this surge to the government’s push to make the intellectual property rights system easier. Huge fee cuts for startups, MSMEs, and educational institutions—who made up 38.5% of all filings—have helped a lot. On top of that, faster examination and free help for young entrepreneurs have sparked a wave of research and digital innovation all across India.