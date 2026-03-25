India’s first passive euthanasia recipient Harish Rana dies, cremated in Delhi

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New Delhi: Harish Rana, the first person in India to be granted passive euthanasia, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, at AIIMS-Delhi and has been cremated.

In an official statement, AIIMS confirmed that Rana died at 4:10 PM at the institute in New Delhi.

He had been under the care of a dedicated medical team in the Palliative Oncology Unit (IRCH), headed by Dr. (Prof.) Seema Mishra, HoD of Onco-Anaesthesia. The institute also extended its heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

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“Harish Rana passed away at 4:10 PM on 24th March 2026 at AIIMS, New Delhi. He was under the care of a dedicated team of doctors and was admitted to the Palliative Oncology Unit (IRCH), led by Dr. (Prof.) Seema Mishra, HoD, Onco-Anaesthesia. AIIMS extends its heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time,” the press release said.

Meanwhile, Harish Rana’s corneas and heart valves have been donated by his family, AIIMS sources said.

Earlier this month, in a landmark first, the Supreme Court permitted passive euthanasia for a 31-year-old man from Ghaziabad who has been in a persistent vegetative state for over a decade, observing that continuing life-sustaining treatment would no longer be in the patient’s best interest.

Also Read: Harish Rana Shifted To AIIMS For Passive Euthanasia After 13 Years In Vegetative State