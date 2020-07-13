Patna: India’s first possible COVID vaccine ‘Covaxin’ developed by Bharat Biotech is all set to go under human trail in AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences)-Patna.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had selected 12 medical institutes across the nation including AIIMS-Patna and AIIMS-Delhi to conduct the human trials of ‘Covaxin’.

According to reports, AIIMS-Patna will start the clinical trials on the selected 18 volunteers who have been chosen among many people. They are between the age of 18 to 55.

All the 18 selected volunteers will undergo a complete medical check-up and the first dose of ‘Covaxin’ will be given only to those volunteers whose reports turn out to be okay.

Sources said that the participants will be administered the first dose and will be kept under observation for two to three hours while conducting the first phase of the trial. Three doses of the vaccine will be given to the candidate to complete the trial, added the source.

Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the National Institute of Virology (NIV) will develop India’s first possible COVID vaccine ‘Covaxin.’

As of now, there are close to 155 vaccines in several stages of trials to combat the spread of the contagious virus and 22 of them have reached the clinical trial stage.

It has been more than six months since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus emerged in Wuhan, China and the disease has infected 8,78,254 people and claimed 23,174 lives in India , While more than 12 million cases and 5,71,660 deaths were reported globally.