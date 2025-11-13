India’s fight against TB is achieving remarkable momentum: PM Modi

Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the latest WHO Global tuberculosis report 2025 highlights that India has recorded a “commendable reduction” in TB incidence since 2015 and noted that “This is one of the sharpest drops seen anywhere in the world”

In a post on X, PM Modi noted that “India’s fight against TB is achieving remarkable momentum”

On the occasion, PM Modi said that the latest WHO Global tuberculosis report 2025 highlights that India has recorded a commendable reduction in TB incidence since 2015 and it is nearly “twice the global rate of decline”.

PM Modi went on to add in his post, “This is one of the sharpest drops seen anywhere in the world. Equally heartening is the expansion of treatment coverage, the fall in ‘missing cases’ and the sustained rise in treatment success. I compliment all those who have worked towards achieving this success. We remain committed to ensuring a healthy and fit India!”

India’s TB incidence (new cases emerging each year) reduced by 21% – from 237 per lakh population in 2015 to 187 per lakh population in 2024 – over almost double the pace of the decline observed globally at 12 %, as per the World Health Organization’s Global TB Report 2025, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in an official statement on Thursday.

This is one of the highest declines in TB incidence globally, outpacing reductions noted among other high-burden countries.

India’s innovative case finding approach, driven by the swift uptake of newer technologies, decentralization of services and large scale community mobilization, has led to the country’s treatment coverage to surge to over 92% in 2024, from 53% in 2015 – with 26.18 lakh TB patients being diagnosed in 2024, out of an estimated incidence of 27 lakh cases, as per the release. (ANI)