India’s fastest metro to launch tomorrow in Meerut with 120 km/h top speed

Uttar Pradesh: The fastest metro system in India is set to be inaugurated on Sunday, February 22, 2026, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging it off as a major transport rollout in Uttar Pradesh.

Meerut Metro will be a 21km route between Meerut South and Modipuram with approximately 30 minutes travelling time with a maximum speed of approximately 120km/h. This makes it the fastest metro in the country, surpassing the previous record of 110 km/h held by the Delhi Airport Express Line.

The metro will operate on the same tracks and infrastructure as the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), the first of its kind in India, which will enable easy integration of regional and intra-city commuting. The 12-station route will connect major areas of the city, which will improve connectivity and reduce the traveling time of daily commuters.

The inauguration of the service by PM Modi is planned to take place at the Shatabdi Nagar Namo Bharat station at approximately 12:30 pm on February 22, after which he will take a ride on the metro to Meerut South. The launch forms part of a wider infrastructure drive that also sees the opening of the 82 km Delhi -Meerut RRTS corridor to the public on the same day.

Meerut Metro: 13 Stations

(Source: NCRTC )

S. No. Station Name Design

1. Meerut South Elevated

2. Partapur Elevated

3. Rithani Elevated

4. Shatabdi Nagar Elevated

5. Bramhapuri Elevated

6. Meerut Central Underground

7. Bhaisali Underground

8. Begumpul Underground

9. MES Colony Elevated

10. Daurli Elevated

11. Meerut North Elevated

12. Modipuram Elevated

13. Modipuram Depot At Grade

Authorities indicate that the high-speed metro is likely to bring major changes in Meerut transportation and assist in the efficient growth of connecting with bigger cities in the region, as well as with Delhi.