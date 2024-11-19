India’s domestic air traffic hits milestone of over 5 lakh passengers on Sunday

New Delhi: Indian skies witnessed a historic milestone with 505,412 domestic air passengers departing on a single day last Sunday, crossing the 5 lakh mark for the first time.

This is a reflection of a robust growth in Indian aviation industry and an increasing appetite for air travels.

“India’s aviation sector is soaring higher than ever, connecting dreams and destinations seamlessly,” said Ministry of Civil Aviation in a post on X, announcing the air traffic feat.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, taking to X, said this is a testament to our commitment to affordable, seamless, and accessible air travel.

This success, the minister, attributed it to the Regional Connectivity Scheme (UDAN), modernization of airports, and adoption of digital technologies, making flying a reality for millions.

The UDAN scheme, launched in April 2017, focuses on improving unserved air routes in underserved regions. India’s aviation industry has experienced significant growth in the past decade, and the number of operational airports in the country has since doubled.

“The Ministry of Civil Aviation, under my leadership, remains dedicated to the Ease of Flying–ensuring air travel is affordable, seamless, and accessible to all,” the minister said.

He added that this is not just a milestone but a step toward making India a global aviation leader.

The government aims to make India a global aviation hub by 2030, projecting domestic air passenger traffic to reach 300 million, Minister of Civil Aviation K Ram Mohan Naidu had said in early October.

A key concern in Indian civil aviation is the rise in airfare. Airfare is a market-driven process and hence a cap could not be imposed on it by the government.

Tariff fixation has been deregulated and airlines are free to fix reasonable tariffs.

The minister reiterated on various occasions that ever since he took charge of the ministry, his commitment as a minister has been to keep airfares affordable.

During the recent Parliament session, the Civil Aviation Minister took many questions related to the exorbitant rise in airfares, delays in flights, and aviation-related infrastructure in the country.

He had apprised the Parliament about the aircraft that are currently grounded due to engine issues, which he said caused an additional burden to the overall fleet.

