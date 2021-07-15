India’s daily Covid-19 case count up to 41,806; 581 deaths reported

By WCE 7
Pic Credits: ETV

New Delhi: India reported 41,806 fresh coronavirus cases, according to the data released by Union Health Ministry on Thursday, taking the toll to 3,09,87,880. The weekly positivity rate remains below 5%, currently at 2.21% whereas the daily positivity rate is at 2.15% which is less than 3% for 23 consecutive days.

As many as 581 patients have succumbed to COVID-19, which takes the total toll to 4,11,989.

A total of 39,130 patients recovered in the same time span, taking the number of recoveries to 3,01,43,850. Hence, the recovery rate remains at 97.28 %.

The daily active caseload declines to 4,32,041 in the last 24 hours, which constitutes 1.39 % of total cases.

As of now, a total of 39,13,40,491 citizens of the country have been vaccinated including 34,97,058 in last 24 hours.

The total number of samples tested up to July 14 is 43,80,11,958 including 19,43,488 samples tested on Wednesday, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

