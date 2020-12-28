covid tally india today
Photo Credit: The Federal

India’s Covid Tally Reaches 1,02,07,871 With 20,021 New Cases

By IANS

New Delhi: India on Monday logged 20,021 fresh Covid-19 infections taking the total number of cases to 1,02,07,871, along with 279 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of fatalities to 1,47,901, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

In the last 24 hours, 21,131 people have recovered, taking the total number of the recovered people to 97,82,669. There are 2,77,301 active cases. The recovery rate stands at 95.83 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.45 as per cent.

A total of 16,88,18,054 samples have been tested for Covid-19 till now. Of these, 7,15,397 samples were tested on Sunday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state to the date with 19,13,382 cases.

Over 70 per cent of the daily new cases are being reported by 10 states and union territory — Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Over 75 per cent of the deaths are being reported from Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh.

A new strain of the Covid-19 virus has appeared in the UK. The mutant is said to be 70 per cent more aggressive, according to reports. Flights and other forms of transport to and from the UK are being shut down.

You might also like
State

Gold Rates For 22 Carat And 24 Carat In Bhubaneswar On Monday, Check Updated Price…

Nation

Positivity Rate In Delhi Reduces To 1%, Deaths Below 20

State

Good News! Validity Of Driving Licences, Registration Certificates Extended Till This…

Nation

7th Pay Commission: Good News For Central Employees Before New Year, Check Details

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.