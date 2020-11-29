New Delhi: With 41,810 new coronavirus infections and 496 deaths in the past 24 hours, India’s overall tally stood at 93,92,920 on Sunday, as the fatality toll touched 1,36,696, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Currently, there are 4,53,956 active cases, whereas 88,02,267 patients have been cured and discharged so far.

The recovery rate stands at 93.71 per cent, and the fatality rate is 1.46 as per cent, the Ministry said.

Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit state with 18,14,515 cases till date. There are 90,965 active cases and 46,986 Covid-19 deaths.

According to the ministry, almost 70 per cent of the daily new cases are contributed by eight States and UT, i.e., Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Chhattisgarh.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 62 million mark, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.45 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 6,21,47,874 and 14,50,326, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 1,32,33,884 and 2,66,009, respectively, according to the CSSE. India comes in second place in terms of cases