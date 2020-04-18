coronavirus cases in india
Photo: Deccan Herald

India’s COVID-19 tally reaches 14,378, death toll at 480

By IANS
0

New Delhi: The total number of coronavirus cases in India on Saturday increased to 14,378 with 11,906 active cases, while the death toll stood at 480, the Union Health Ministry said.

In its latest update, the Health Ministry said that of the 480 deaths, the highest — 201 — was reported from Maharashtra, followed by Madhya Pradesh with 69 fatalities.

Related News

21 Indian Navy men test coronavirus positive

31,083 tests for Covid-19 on Friday, 1,443 found positive:…

India suspends visas granted to foreigners till May 3

Delhi ranks highest on COVID-19 cases per million: DBS Group

“A total of 1,991 patients have been cured and discharged,” it added.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with total number of positive cases rising to 3,323, followed by Delhi with 1,707, Tamil Nadu 1,323 and Madhya Pradesh 1,310, according to the Ministry data.

You might also like
Nation

21 Indian Navy men test coronavirus positive

Nation

31,083 tests for Covid-19 on Friday, 1,443 found positive: ICMR

Nation

India suspends visas granted to foreigners till May 3

Nation

Delhi ranks highest on COVID-19 cases per million: DBS Group

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.