India’s COVID-19 tally reaches 14,378, death toll at 480

New Delhi: The total number of coronavirus cases in India on Saturday increased to 14,378 with 11,906 active cases, while the death toll stood at 480, the Union Health Ministry said.

In its latest update, the Health Ministry said that of the 480 deaths, the highest — 201 — was reported from Maharashtra, followed by Madhya Pradesh with 69 fatalities.

“A total of 1,991 patients have been cured and discharged,” it added.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with total number of positive cases rising to 3,323, followed by Delhi with 1,707, Tamil Nadu 1,323 and Madhya Pradesh 1,310, according to the Ministry data.