India’s Covid-19 Tally Mounts To 93.5L With 41,322 New Cases, 485 Deaths In 24 Hrs

India’s Covid-19 Tally Mounts To 93.5L With 41,322 New Cases, 485 Deaths In 24 Hrs

New Delhi: With 41,322 new coronavirus infections and 485 deaths in the past 24 hours, India’s overall tally stood at 93,51,109 on Saturday, as the toll touched 1,36,200, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Currently, there are 4,54,940 active cases, whereas 87,59,969 patients have been cured and discharged so far. The recovery rate stands at 93.68 per cent, and the fatality rate is 1.46 as per cent, the Ministry said.

Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit state with 18,08,550 cases till date. There are 89,025 active cases and 4,6,898 Covid-19 deaths.

According to the ministry, 70 per cent of India’s active caseload is from Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, and Chhattisgarh.