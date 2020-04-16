India’s Covid-19 Tally Mounts to 12,759; Fatalities reach 420

New Delhi: The total number of coronavirus cases in India reached 12,759 on Thursday evening, including the foreign nationals, with 10,824 active cases, the Union Health Ministry said.

The Health Ministry said in its daily update that 420 deaths have been reported in India so far, with the highest — 187 — getting reported from Maharashtra, followed by Madhya Pradesh, where 53 deaths have been reported so far.

“A total of 1,514 patients have been cured and discharged,” the Health Ministry said.

Maharashtra remained the worst hit state with total number of positive cases rising to 2,919, followed by New Delhi at 1,578 cases, Tamil Nadu at 1,242 cases and Rajasthan at 1,023 cases, according to the Health Ministry data.