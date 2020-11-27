New Delhi: With 43,082 new cases of Covid infections, India’s total caseload reached 93,09,787 on Friday.

It is the 20th straight day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day.

The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 492 new deaths occurred due to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 1,35,715.

While the active cases stood at 4,55,555, a total of 87,18,517 have recovered from the virus and have been discharged of which 39,379 were discharged in the last 24 hrs.

While the recovery rate stands at 93.66 per cent, the fatality rate is at 1.46 per cent, the Ministry data revealed.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state with 85,963 active cases and 46,813 deaths so far. The recoveries in the state stand at 18,02,365.

Apart from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases.

The National capital is also witnessing a surge with 5,475 fresh cases on Thursday with 91 deaths. Delhi has now 5.51 lakh Covid-19 cases.