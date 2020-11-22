New Delhi: India has reported a fresh spike of 45,209 coronavirus cases and 501 covid related deaths in the last 24 hours across India, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has crossed over 9.09 million mark, while the death tally stood at 133,227.

Among the total infections of 9,095,806, there are 440,962 active Covid-19 cases and 8,521,617 people have recovered from the deadly virus infection.

Indian Council of Medical Research(ICMR) stated that 13,17,33,134 samples were tested till November 21, 2020 and 10,75,326 samples were tested on November 21, 2020.