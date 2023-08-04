India’s Chicken 65 gets place in top 10 fried chicken dishes worldwide!

New Delhi: Chicken 65, the fiery and flavorful deep-fried chicken dish, has taken the culinary world by storm, securing a prestigious position among the Top 10 Fried Chicken Dishes in the world, according to the esteemed TasteAtlas food rankings.

The exact birth of Chicken 65 remains shrouded in mystery and legend. Some believe that its inception traces back to the year 1965 when culinary genius AM Buhari in Tamil Nadu crafted this culinary masterpiece. Other theories claim the name refers to the presence of 65 chili peppers in the dish or the usage of meat from 65-day-old chickens. Regardless of its origins, Chicken 65 has transcended borders and tantalized taste buds worldwide.

The secret to Chicken 65’s allure lies in its sensational blend of spices. Bite-sized chicken pieces are marinated in a tantalizing mixture of kashmiri chili powder, turmeric, salt, pepper, cumin powder, and garam masala. The kashmiri chili powder imparts the dish its signature fiery red hue, while a dash of turmeric adds an inviting golden touch.

The undeniable appeal of Chicken 65 has resulted in diverse versions being savored across South India. Now, with its well-deserved spot in the Top 10 Fried Chicken Dishes globally, Chicken 65 has truly become a culinary ambassador, bringing a slice of Chennai’s flavors to tables around the world.