India’s 7.8% GDP growth gives world fresh hope: PM Modi

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New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India’s 7.8% GDP growth has given the world “fresh hope” amid turbulent global conditions.

He said the update in the GDP came after three decades and it shows the world’s growing confidence in India’s economic growth, stable economy and recent reforms.

Modi said the strong growth reflects the resilience and strength of the Indian economy at a time when several economies are facing uncertainty and challenges.

He highlighted India’s economic performance as a positive sign for the country’s future and said its growth can contribute to greater optimism globally.

Addressing the third leg of the Global Fintech Fest gathering in Mumbai, Modi said the world has been facing a prolonged period of conflict and uncertainty, with pressure on energy and commodity supply chains and continued tensions over trade.

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“The April-June quarter had been particularly challenging, but India’s strong economic growth demonstrated the resilience of its economy,”

“Even then, when India grows by 7.8%, the world sees a fresh hope,” he added.

He further said India’s reforms will continue even faster. “India’s reform express will go ahead even faster,” Modi said, stressing the government’s commitment to keep up the pace of economic reforms.

He also talked about 10 years of India’s digital payments system Unified Payments Interface (UPI). He said UPI is one of its biggest success stories and the fintech journey has been amazing.

The Prime Minister’s remarks came after India recorded 7.8% economic growth, highlighting continued momentum in the country’s economic activity.